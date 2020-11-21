Arthur Montgomery
Indianola - Arthur John Montgomery of Indianola, Iowa, passed away November 19, 2020 as a 98-year-old WWII Veteran. Private family services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with burial following in the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. You may join the family on our Live Stream starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24 located on Arthur's obituary page of our website.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Jeffrey (Kathy) Montgomery, Portland, OR, Gregory (Angela) Montgomery, Gainesville, GA, Amy (Scott) Montgomery; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Alva and Louine Montgomery; sisters, LaVon and Donna.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Legion Post #76 in Brooklyn, IA. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.