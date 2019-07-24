|
Arthur "Wally" Nelson
Des Moines - Arthur "Wally" Nelson, 95, passed away on July 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospital after a brief illness.
Wally was born on January 25, 1924, in Des Moines to Arthur S. and Rose Nelson. He graduated from East High in 1942, and served in WWII in Patton's Army. He married Marie W. Johnson on September 25, 1948; worked construction until joining the Des Moines Police Department in 1954 and retiring after 25 years in 1979. He was a member of the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine's Provost Guard.
Wally enjoyed doing carpenter work for family and friends, watching football and golf, cheering for the Hawkeyes, and family dinners.
Wally is survived by a daughter Deborah (George) Garvis; a son Douglas (Judith) Nelson; and grandsons Nolan (Allison) and Jordan Nelson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Marie, his son David, his brother Darrell and his parents.
The family will receive visitors from 1 - 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Shriner Hospital for Children online or to the Development Office, 2025 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019