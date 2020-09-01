1/1
Arthur Richard Bauer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Richard Bauer

West Des Moines - Arthur Richard Bauer, 81, passed away August 29, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with burial at Jordan Cemetery.

Art was born March 16, 1939 in Council Bluffs, IA to Mary (Compton) and Arthur Bauer. He graduated from North High School and the University of Nebraska in Omaha. He worked as a civilian for the US Navy in San Francisco and worked on his graduate degree at San Francisco State. Art's first career was setting up a training facility for the Navy in San Francisco. He later worked for Batten, Batten, Hudson and Swab where he started the creative media division. In 1976, he ventured out on his own and started American Media.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Ann; children, Michelle (Rick) Burkemper and Matt (Thora Hansen) Bauer; grandchildren, Alayna, Colby, Livvy and Maddie; and his sister, Midge Stephens. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Jespersen.

Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of Hope. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved