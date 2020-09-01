Arthur Richard Bauer
West Des Moines - Arthur Richard Bauer, 81, passed away August 29, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with burial at Jordan Cemetery.
Art was born March 16, 1939 in Council Bluffs, IA to Mary (Compton) and Arthur Bauer. He graduated from North High School and the University of Nebraska in Omaha. He worked as a civilian for the US Navy in San Francisco and worked on his graduate degree at San Francisco State. Art's first career was setting up a training facility for the Navy in San Francisco. He later worked for Batten, Batten, Hudson and Swab where he started the creative media division. In 1976, he ventured out on his own and started American Media.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Ann; children, Michelle (Rick) Burkemper and Matt (Thora Hansen) Bauer; grandchildren, Alayna, Colby, Livvy and Maddie; and his sister, Midge Stephens. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary Jespersen.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of Hope. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.