Arthur Ryan
1961 - 2020
Arthur Ryan

Des Moines - Arthur H. Ryan, 59, passed away September 12, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. He was born March 21, 1961 in Des Moines, IA to Eugene and Marcia (Holt) Ryan. A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). There will be a service at 1:30 p.m. and burial of his urn following the service at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Arthur is survived by his children, Christine (Calvin Wilson) Ryan and Spencer (Amanda) Ryan; grandchildren, Brayden, Boston, and Westin; foster grandchildren; brothers, Gene Ryan and John Ryan; and sister, Ann Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert Ryan and Christopher Ryan.

Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
OCT
17
Service
01:30 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
