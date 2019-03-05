Services
Wagler's Funeral Home
304 W JeffersonStreet
Bloomfield, IA 52537
641-664-3421
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Wagler's Funeral Home
304 W JeffersonStreet
Bloomfield, IA 52537
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wagler's Funeral Home
304 W JeffersonStreet
Bloomfield, IA 52537
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Open Bible
Bloomfield, IA
Arthur William Schooley


1927 - 2019
Arthur William Schooley Obituary
Arthur William Schooley

Wayland - Arthur William Schooley, 91, of Wayland, Iowa and former resident of Bloomfield, Iowa passed away on March 1, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carmen Schooley; five sons, Philip A. (Debbie) Schooley, A. Wayne (Laurie) Schooley, Ronald E. Schooley all of Bloomfield, William R. "Bill" (Danae) Schooley of Greensboro, North Carolina, David T. (Kathy) Schooley of Wayland; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Ramona Schooley; grandson, John Schooley; and a grandson-in-law, Todd Milford.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Church of the Open Bible in Bloomfield with Pastor Charles Courtney officiating. Burial will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday with family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Memorials have been established to the Church of the Open Bible, Eicher Mennonite Church, and Hospice of Washington County. Online condolences may be directed to www.waglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019
