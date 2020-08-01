1/1
Arvin Olson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arvin Olson

Urbandale - Arvin Olson, 83, died peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. A private memorial service for the family was held Sunday, August 2.

Arvin was born on August 16, 1936, in Webster, SD, to Lynn and Olina Olson in Webster. Following high school, he married Grace Marie Ackerman in 1958 and graduated from Michigan State University in 1959.

A multi-talented professional, Arvin worked in South Dakota in retail management. Then moving to Iowa, he worked for Red Owl in Sioux City and Traveler's Insurance in Le Mars before returning to Sioux City to work for Iowa Public Service. He eventually served as an area and district manager in Charles City and Storm Lake, respectively. In 1986, he moved to the Des Moines area to work as a Marketing manager for Midwest Gas.

After retiring in 1991, Arvin and Grace enjoyed traveling around the United States to collect and sell antiques while continuing to work as a consultant for Iowa One Call and performing as professional clowns in the Des Moines area. Arvin was an active and beloved member of many community organizations, including Kiwanis and his local church.

Above all, Arvin loved his family. Not only did he and Grace put together week-long "Cousin Camps" for their 15 grandchildren, they hosted annual family weekends filled with games, laughter, and earnest conversation. He wanted his family to know they were loved and demonstrated this at every opportunity.

Arvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Grace; his four children and their spouses, Tammy (Jim), Kim (Dave), Kristi (Gary), and Tony (Karisma); his 15 grandchildren and their spouses; and his sister, Avonne.

Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved