Urbandale - Arvin Olson, 83, died peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. A private memorial service for the family was held Sunday, August 2.
Arvin was born on August 16, 1936, in Webster, SD, to Lynn and Olina Olson in Webster. Following high school, he married Grace Marie Ackerman in 1958 and graduated from Michigan State University in 1959.
A multi-talented professional, Arvin worked in South Dakota in retail management. Then moving to Iowa, he worked for Red Owl in Sioux City and Traveler's Insurance in Le Mars before returning to Sioux City to work for Iowa Public Service. He eventually served as an area and district manager in Charles City and Storm Lake, respectively. In 1986, he moved to the Des Moines area to work as a Marketing manager for Midwest Gas.
After retiring in 1991, Arvin and Grace enjoyed traveling around the United States to collect and sell antiques while continuing to work as a consultant for Iowa One Call and performing as professional clowns in the Des Moines area. Arvin was an active and beloved member of many community organizations, including Kiwanis and his local church.
Above all, Arvin loved his family. Not only did he and Grace put together week-long "Cousin Camps" for their 15 grandchildren, they hosted annual family weekends filled with games, laughter, and earnest conversation. He wanted his family to know they were loved and demonstrated this at every opportunity.
Arvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Grace; his four children and their spouses, Tammy (Jim), Kim (Dave), Kristi (Gary), and Tony (Karisma); his 15 grandchildren and their spouses; and his sister, Avonne.
