Ashley Hoch
Lacona - Ashley May Hoch passed away at her home in Lacona on March 31, 2020, at the age of 31. Ashley was born August 2, 1988 in Des Moines, Iowa to Kurt Hoch and Traci May. She grew up in Indianola attending Emerson Elementary and graduating from Indianola High School in 2006. She then took classes through DMACC, AIB and Graceland College in Business Administration. Ashley was very creative. Her talent was shown through art projects and thoughtful homemade gifts. She loved the outdoors and was very much in tune with nature. She enjoyed planting flowers and gardening, she enjoyed a good bonfire and loved to star gaze. She would love to have her children and family gather around a bonfire telling stories.
Her family was the greatest love in her life and she passionately cared for everyone. She adored her children: Miles, Benjamin and Nicklas. Preceding her in death was her mother, Traci May in 2015. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her including her children: Miles, Benjamin and Nicklas; her father, Kurt Hoch (Heather); grandmother, Marylee Hoch; grandfather, Gary May; siblings: Travis Hoch, Ireland Hoch, and Landen Weldon; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In accordance with Ashley's wishes, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date with family and a few close friends at a beautiful place outdoors where her family can recall happy memories and enjoy nature to send her off to fly free. In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to the Lacona Fire Department in memory of Ashley. The Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020