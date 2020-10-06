1/1
Audrey "Sally" Job
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey "Sally" Job

Des Moines - On Monday October 5th, 2020 Audrey; loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 90 1/2. Born March of 1930 to Albert & Charlotte Meadows in Des Moines, IA. Sally then married the love of her life, Richard, and started a family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m.

Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved