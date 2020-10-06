Audrey "Sally" Job
Des Moines - On Monday October 5th, 2020 Audrey; loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 90 1/2. Born March of 1930 to Albert & Charlotte Meadows in Des Moines, IA. Sally then married the love of her life, Richard, and started a family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m.
