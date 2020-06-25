Audrey Koons
1930 - 2020
Audrey Koons

July 5, 1930 - June 15, 2020

Born in Chicago, Illinois, to Dorothy (Young) and Harold Borg, Audrey spent part of her formative youth in Clear Lake, Iowa where she learned to swim, and sled, and enjoy nature with her cousins.

Returning to Chicago to be with her mother, Audrey came of age as a city girl. She received her RN degree at Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, in 1951, the same year she married medical student Claude H. Koons. The couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa, to establish Claude's medical practice and raised three children.

During the '80s Audrey returned to full-time nursing at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, working for 10 years in the newborn nursery. She was active in the Iowa Ski Club.

After retiring to Albuquerque in the '90s Audrey continued volunteering (Lion's Club), traveling, sharing movies with her Red Hats group and gardening.

Audrey is survived by her three children: Kristi Quire and Kelsey Jenkins (Brad Jenkins) of Iowa City, Iowa; Peter McKenzie (Jill McKenzie) of Ardmore, Oklahoma; Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.hdouglafuneralhome.com

No services scheduled. Cremation-With-Care provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory of Ardmore, Oklahoma.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Extending our greatest sympathies to you in this time of loss. May God watch over you and comfort you in His graces.

Sincerely,

Tammy Townley
State Representative District. 48
Tammy Townley
