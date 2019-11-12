Services
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
319-266-3525
Audrey Young

Audrey Young Obituary
Audrey Young

Cedar Falls - Audrey L. Young, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born October 22, 1932 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Burton and Louise (Johnson) Sanders. She married John C. Young on June 13, 1952 in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2011.

She graduated from Malcolm Price Laboratory School in 1950, and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977. She was an organist for 34 years at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo and also played organ at St. Luke's Episcopal and Trinity United Methodist in Cedar Falls prior to Zion.

Survived by: three sons, Craig (Cindy) of Paraguay, Chris (Beth) of Aurora, IL, and Jeff (Holly) of Vadnais Heights, MN; two daughters, Judy Dugan of Johnston and Tracy Young (Nicky) of Coralville, IA; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Alan Sanders; a sister, Patty Sanders.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16th at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials to be directed to Audrey's family or Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
