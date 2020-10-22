1/1
Austin Antisdel
1988 - 2020
Austin Antisdel

Grimes - Austin Andrew Cecil Antisdel, 32, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a three-year battle with Small Cell Lung Cancer. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Iles Westover Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles Website. Go to IlesCares.com at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Austin's obituary to join in the service. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Moon Cemetery in Macksburg, Iowa.

Austin was born May 27, 1988, in Des Moines, Iowa, to David and Kimberly (Busch) Antisdel. He grew up on a farm north of Prescott, Iowa until the age of 10 when he moved to Bedford. Austin then graduated from Bedford High School in 2007 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Sports Management from Grand View University. He married Nicole Roorda on January 20, 2019, in Prole, Iowa.

Following his passion for baseball, Austin served as an intern for the Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians before transitioning to the financial industry working for Wells Fargo and later as an Operations Team Lead for Voya Financial. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, golfing, spending time with family and watching the Huskers and Cubs. Not to forget his love for his two fur-babies, Wrigley Ryne and Finley Grace.

Austin is survived by his wife, Nicole Antisdel, mother and step-father, Kim (Steve) Watson, his father and step-mother, Dave (Annette) Antisdel, his brothers, Cale (Kaitlin) Antisdel and Clay (Brittany Skinner) Antisdel; his step-siblings, Tony (Cassie) Watson, Ashley (Ryan) Nelson, Ken (Jana) Gillespie, Mike (Bobbie) Gillespie, and Rob (Alexandra) Gillespie; great-grandmother, Violet Antisdel; grandparents, Larry Antisdel and Virginia Antisdel; and many other loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Iles Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to UnityPoint Home Hospice or to the Moon Cemetery in Macksburg for a new road sign. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Moon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
