Austin Don Parrott, Jr.
- - Austin Don Parrott, Jr., 55, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was a Operation Desert Shield /Desert Storm Veteran. He took great pride in being a Marine. He served with the Echo Company 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines. The 4th Marine Division out of Des Moines. He spent several years working as a HVAC engineer until his health prevented him from doing so. He had a heart of gold. He enjoyed helping people, collecting retro things and arrowhead hunting. He is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Parrott and sister, Susan Parrott. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Van Meter. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019