Austin F. Rice Sr.

Des Moines - Austin F. Rice Sr., 89, passed away on Monday March 4th, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Brookdale Care Center in Bradenton, Florida. He was born January 7, 1930 in Des Moines, IA. Austin attended Roosevelt High School in Des Moines. He went on to attend Iowa State University and also served in the Marine Corps.

In 1950, Austin married Mary Patricia Rasmussen (Pat) and had 3 children. In 1955, Austin founded ServiceMaster By Rice which is now one of the largest ServiceMaster franchises in the country. He proudly passed down the company to his two sons. He was a member of The Breakfast Club and the Rotary Club of Des Moines. After many great years in Iowa, Austin and Pat retired to warmer weather on Anna Maria Island, Florida in 2000.

Austin will be remembered for being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Pat; his two sons Austin Rice Jr. and Joe Rice (Kim) of Des Moines, IA and his Daughter Susan Althoff (Steve) of St. Pete Beach, Fl; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. FW and Jessie Rice; his sisters Rosemary Frost, Annabel Rice; and his daughter-in-law Abby Rice.

His family will announce arrangements at a later date for the memorial service that will be held in Des Moines, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the of Iowa at https://www.alz.org/iowa or at 1730 28th St, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019
