Azlynn Nicole Marie Conn
Azlynn Nicole Marie Conn

Des Moines, Iowa - Azlynn Conn received her wings on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born the daughter of Marissa Parker & Shaun Conn on February 26, 2018.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm, with funeral service to begin at 6 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines.




Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
