Azlynn Nicole Marie Conn



Des Moines, Iowa - Azlynn Conn received her wings on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born the daughter of Marissa Parker & Shaun Conn on February 26, 2018.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm, with funeral service to begin at 6 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines.









