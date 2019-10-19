Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7075 Ashworth Rd
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7075 Ashworth Rd
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Central City Cemetery
Central City, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for B. Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. Joan Benson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
B. Joan Benson Obituary
B. Joan Benson

Waukee - B. Joan Benson, 86, passed away at Iowa Methodist Hospital on October 18 surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Rd in West Des Moines with visitation starting at 9:00 am. Burial will be at Central City Cemetery, Central City, NE., on Monday, October 28 at 9:00 am.

Born on January 26, 1933, B. Joan Benson grew up in Hordville, NE. She attended Kearney State Teachers College and taught country school near Marquette, NE. Joan was also a playground monitor, cook and secretary.

Joan was an avid quilter, excellent seamstress, an upholsterer and mall walker. She was a long-time member of Compass Club, enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling. Joan traveled to all states except Washington and wintered many years in AZ.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Benson; sons, Dan (Jo) Zmek, Bill (Pam) Zmek, and Dave (Dawn) Zmek; daughter, Nancy Zmek Lorenz (Steve); step- children, Jeff Benson, Shelli (Noel) O'Brien, Theresa Benson (Joel Geller); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Purle and Henry Knutson, husband, Ray Zmek, a sister, three brothers and infant son, Mark.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Food Bank of Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now