|
|
B. Joan Benson
Waukee - B. Joan Benson, 86, passed away at Iowa Methodist Hospital on October 18 surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Rd in West Des Moines with visitation starting at 9:00 am. Burial will be at Central City Cemetery, Central City, NE., on Monday, October 28 at 9:00 am.
Born on January 26, 1933, B. Joan Benson grew up in Hordville, NE. She attended Kearney State Teachers College and taught country school near Marquette, NE. Joan was also a playground monitor, cook and secretary.
Joan was an avid quilter, excellent seamstress, an upholsterer and mall walker. She was a long-time member of Compass Club, enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling. Joan traveled to all states except Washington and wintered many years in AZ.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Benson; sons, Dan (Jo) Zmek, Bill (Pam) Zmek, and Dave (Dawn) Zmek; daughter, Nancy Zmek Lorenz (Steve); step- children, Jeff Benson, Shelli (Noel) O'Brien, Theresa Benson (Joel Geller); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Purle and Henry Knutson, husband, Ray Zmek, a sister, three brothers and infant son, Mark.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Food Bank of Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019