Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bambi Cero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bambi Kay Cero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bambi Kay Cero Obituary
Bambi Kay Cero

Des Moines - Bambi Kay Cero, 70, passed away after her battle with cancer on January 6, 2020.

She was born to Dewey and Lois Cero. Bambi retired from Farmer's Mutual Hail.

She leaves behind her son, Gary Weaklend and his wife, Kassandra; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Randy (Vicki) Cero; sister, Haila (David) Stitzer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phil Cero; great-nephew, Jordan Huffman; and great-granddaughter, Betty Rae Spaans.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bambi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -