Bambi Kay Cero
Des Moines - Bambi Kay Cero, 70, passed away after her battle with cancer on January 6, 2020.
She was born to Dewey and Lois Cero. Bambi retired from Farmer's Mutual Hail.
She leaves behind her son, Gary Weaklend and his wife, Kassandra; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Randy (Vicki) Cero; sister, Haila (David) Stitzer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phil Cero; great-nephew, Jordan Huffman; and great-granddaughter, Betty Rae Spaans.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020