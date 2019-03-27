Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Barbara A. Narem Obituary
Urbandale - Barbara Ann Narem died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Urbandale Health Care Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with burial at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date.

Barbara retired from Drake University as a food service manager and was a beloved receptionist at the Metro Ice Sports Arena. She was a life-long Christian and an active member of the First Assembly of God Church in Des Moines Iowa.

Barbara is survived by son, Richard (Julie) Muselman and Thomas (Rebecca) Muselman; grandchildren, Christin and Thomas Muselman and Jeffrey and Jason Muselman; Sadie Muselman, Ashley Rosa, Paige Muselman, and five other great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands Wesley Narem and Benjamin Harrison Muselman, Jr.; and infant daughter, Barbara Sue Narem.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or the Iowa Donor Network.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019
