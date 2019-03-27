|
|
Barbara A. Narem
Urbandale - Barbara Ann Narem died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Urbandale Health Care Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with burial at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date.
Barbara retired from Drake University as a food service manager and was a beloved receptionist at the Metro Ice Sports Arena. She was a life-long Christian and an active member of the First Assembly of God Church in Des Moines Iowa.
Barbara is survived by son, Richard (Julie) Muselman and Thomas (Rebecca) Muselman; grandchildren, Christin and Thomas Muselman and Jeffrey and Jason Muselman; Sadie Muselman, Ashley Rosa, Paige Muselman, and five other great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands Wesley Narem and Benjamin Harrison Muselman, Jr.; and infant daughter, Barbara Sue Narem.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or the Iowa Donor Network.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019