Barbara & Leroy Voshell



Des Moines - A joint graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Barbara Jean Voshell and Leroy Clifton Voshell. They died one week apart — she on September 4th and he joined her on September 11th, 2020.



Barbara Jean Voshell, 78, passed away at Methodist Hospital. She was born the daughter of Liston and Helen Pentecost in Wichitah, Kansas.



Leroy Clifton Voshell, 83, passed away at the VA Hospital. He was born the son of Clifton and Irene Voshell in Des Moines, Iowa. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force as Staff Sergeant for 20 years. Leroy retired from Mac Tools after 18 years of service.



The two of them are lovingly survived by their children, Debbie Saltzer, Tammy (Vernon) Converse, Jeff (Rose) Voshell, Kimberly Voshell, and Mark (Trisha) Voshell; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Linda) Voshell; 7 nephews; 3 great-nephews; and 3 great-nieces. Leroy was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Dee) Voshell.









