Barbara Ann HillWindsor Heights - Barbara Ann Hill, 71, of Windsor Heights passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home.Barbara was born September 21, 1948, daughter of John and Mary (Jeffryes) Bricker. She received her education in the Greenfield Schools, graduating in 1965. While growing up she enjoyed spending time with her ponies and playing both the French horn and piano. She continued her education at the University of Iowa before moving to Des Moines where she met and married David Hill on August 4, 1973 at the Rose Garden in Des Moines.Barbara and David moved to California and lived in San Jose and Saratoga before returning back to Windsor Heights to make their home. Barbara worked at Denny Arthur's as a cocktail waitress for many years, and ultimately took a job at the Lodge of Ashworth. At the Lodge she was often referred to as "the hostess with the mostess". She took great pride in her work and made friends with all the residents there.In later years she continued to work and also enjoyed reading, working in her yard and garden but especially spending time with her daughter.She is survived by her daughter Danielle (Darrick Bailey), three brothers, John (Jerri) Bricker, Lance (Pam) Bricker and Steve (Patti) Bricker and four sisters, Nanz (Gary) Barnes, Chris McCormick, Tammy Leckband and Sandy (Tom) Sandvig, many nieces and nephews, as well as many other special family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, Jeff Bricker and sister Kim Algreen.Donations can be made in her honor to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Westover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.