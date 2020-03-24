|
Barbara Barnett
Des Moines - Barbara Riley Barnett, 97, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2020. She was born April 12, 1922. Barbara was a founding and active member of Westover Baptist Church and active in the Des Moines Garden Club, where she was a master judge.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jane Kemmis; daughter-in-law, Ann Barnett; three grandchildren, Kristina Barnett, Robert (Lisa) Barnett and Barbara Kemmis (Gina Medalle); one great grandson, Aaron (Emily) Barnett and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Barnett; son, James R. Barnett; daughter, Jeanne Miller; grandson, Frank E. Kemmis and sons-in-law, Frank F. Kemmis and Bryce Miller.
Memorials may be directed to Westover Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 27 at Glendale Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit Barbara's obituary on our website www.IlesCares.com for a live stream link beginning at 12:45 pm, Friday and to leave online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020