Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
1922 - 2020
Barbara Barnett Obituary
Barbara Barnett

Des Moines - Barbara Riley Barnett, 97, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2020. She was born April 12, 1922. Barbara was a founding and active member of Westover Baptist Church and active in the Des Moines Garden Club, where she was a master judge.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jane Kemmis; daughter-in-law, Ann Barnett; three grandchildren, Kristina Barnett, Robert (Lisa) Barnett and Barbara Kemmis (Gina Medalle); one great grandson, Aaron (Emily) Barnett and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Barnett; son, James R. Barnett; daughter, Jeanne Miller; grandson, Frank E. Kemmis and sons-in-law, Frank F. Kemmis and Bryce Miller.

Memorials may be directed to Westover Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 27 at Glendale Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit Barbara's obituary on our website www.IlesCares.com for a live stream link beginning at 12:45 pm, Friday and to leave online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
