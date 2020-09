Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Busselle



Collins - Barbara K. Busselle went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019, she had Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and suffered a slight stroke. She passed away peacefully at home. She loved playing golf and traveling. Barbara is survived by her husband, Fred Busselle, her daughter Michelle (Danny) Breer, her son Mike Busselle. To my friends: I love you all.









