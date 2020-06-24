Barbara Campbell
BARBARA CAMPBELL

Indianola - Family services for Barbara Campbell, 80, who passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, will be held Monday, June 29, 2020. You may join the family on our Live Stream starting at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29 located on Barbara's obituary page of our website. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Live Stream
JUN
29
Burial
Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
