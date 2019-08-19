|
Barbara Colton
Indianola - Celebration of life visitation for Barbara Marie Colton, 73, of Indianola, will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 22 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA.
She is survived by her children, Martin (Lori) Meador, Anna Meador; grandchildren, Misty Anderson, Meredith (Tyler) Meador, Crystal Meador; great-grandchild, Tegan Meador; sister, Harriet (Phil) Graeve; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, Elmer Swanson and Phoebe Skinner.
Memorials may be given to the family in her name for a contribution at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 19, 2019