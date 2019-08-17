Services
Olson Funeral Home
711 Pebble Lake Road
Fergus Falls, MN 56537
(218) 736-7586
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
1932 - 2019
Barbara Devitt Obituary
Barbara Devitt

Fergus Falls, MN - Barbara Devitt, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, MN.

Service: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. There will be a visitation one-hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Clergy: Reverend Lee Kantonen. Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 17, 2019
