|
|
Barbara Devitt
Fergus Falls, MN - Barbara Devitt, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, MN.
Service: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. There will be a visitation one-hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Clergy: Reverend Lee Kantonen. Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Online condolences may be sent online at www.OlsonFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 17, 2019