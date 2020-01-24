|
Barbara Duvall
Barbara Duvall was born 11/5/1930 to Leo and Gladys (Courter) Duvall and went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on January 22, 2020.
She is survived by her four children: Norman/Andrea Albert and Cathy Albert, Illinois; Cindy Hagins and Dave/Pam Albert, Iowa; five grandchildren: Riley, Lydia, Seth, Rachel, Katie; cousins: Rick/Myrna Duvall, Ohio; Bob Courter, Florida and Ned Newton, Alaska and many nieces and nephews in Hawaii, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
Barb loved music, horses, fishing, camping, golf and tennis. She followed all Iowa teams in sports and all Olympic games.
She graduated from East High class of 1948 and enjoyed her alumni gatherings.
She attended UNI, University of Iowa, Rochester Institute of Technology and DMACC.
Her employed years included: Meredith Publ., Sumner Pontiac, Sarah Coventry Jewelry, Associates Life Ins. and Batten, Batten, Hudson & Swab.
She also worked for the Iowa Dept. of Economic Development in the Community Betterment Div. tourism and FEMA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Gladys, four sisters, Doris, Dorothy, Helen and Betty and younger brother Robert.
A private memorial will be held at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army, Joshua Academy, or Every Step Hospice at Kavanagh.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020