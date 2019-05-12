Services
Saylorville - Barbara F. Turner (Barb), 85, passed away at home after a brief illness on Wednesday 8, 2019, in Saylorville, IA.

Barb was born January 10, 1934, in Iowa, to Joe and Elizabeth (Clark) Turner and was raised in Avoca with her siblings.

She was an educator for more than 38 years. A graduate of the University of Iowa; Barb enjoyed watching the Hawks on TV with Karen. She truly loved her home, traveling, and her cats.

Barb is survived by her spouse, Karen K. Graber; nieces, Susan Tucker, Amy Fox; nephew, Joe Turner; as well as many great nieces, nephews; and her special friends Peg, Ali, and Jane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Elizabeth Turner; brothers, Richard Turner and David Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
