|
|
Barbara H. Graham
Des Moines -
Barbara Hornaday Graham died the evening of Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Kavanaugh House, Every Step Hospice at the age of 97. A celebration of her life will be held at Plymouth Congregational, United Church of Christ on Tuesday, January 21st at 11:00 a.m., followed by an informal lunch at the church. The service will be preceded by a private family burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Barbara was born in Des Moines, Iowa on August 20, 1922, one of four children in the family of Dr. William R. Hornaday and Clementina (Wolfe) Hornaday. She attended Greenwood Elementary, Callanan Junior High, and Roosevelt High schools, graduating in 1940. She then attended Iowa State University for two years, where she was affiliated with Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Later in life she took classes at Drake University to add to her college credits.
In 1944 Barbara was married to John Graham of Des Moines, and they shared 63 years together until his death in 2007. Barbara supported her husband in all of his business dealings in Des Moines and throughout Iowa. She was an enthusiastic volunteer in many civic activities as a member of the Junior League of Des Moines, and served on the boards of organizations committed to children and health. For her service and philanthropy, Barbara was honored as one of DSM magazine's 2016 Sages Over Seventy. Plymouth Church held a special place in Barbara's life, where she was an active and supportive member for many years. She also was a member of Chapter LL, P.E.O. and the Wakonda Club, playing golf into her 90's.
Barbara and John were blessed with three daughters, Martha James (Michael Myszewski), Melinda Antisdel, and Molly Alberty (Chip). While raising their family, they enjoyed their summer home at Gunflint Lake in Minnesota, and later in life at a winter home in Indian Wells, California. She and John shared a love of the game of golf and long walks, and the Bridge table gave Barbara many hours of pleasure with friends. Her love of music was very personal and her piano was an outlet for personal expression. Her compositions were simple, but reflected the era in which she was born. Dancing also was a big part of her life, from early dance lessons and performances to dancing with John throughout their time together.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Martha, Melinda, and Molly; her nine grandchildren, Katherine Gillette (Graham), Allison Pugh (Jon), J. Graham James (Colleen), Megan Temme (John), Mary Elizabeth Hott (Tim), Chase Alberty, Tiffany Tibbetts (Cameron), Christopher Alberty, and Sierra Alberty; her eleven great-grandchildren, Connor Gillette (Kathryn), Will Gillette, Mary Katherine Gillette, Jack Temme, Charles Temme, Samuel Pugh, Graham Pugh, Harry James, Vivian James, Harley Hott, Jackson Tibbetts, and Jade Alberty; her brother William R. Hornaday, Jr., and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John, and her sisters Margaret Nutt and Nancy Chambers.
Memorial contributions in Barbara's honor may be given to Plymouth Congregational Church, Blank Children's Hospital, Hawthorn Hill, or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020