Barbara Herschleb



Des Moines - Barb Herschleb was married for 64 loving years to her husband, Don and they spent every minute together and lived happily ever after.



They raised two wonderful daughters and the family enjoyed the week-end camping trips. Upon retirement they loved their home on Lake Ponderosa where they enjoyed boating, waterskiing, swimming and golfing. Barb was able to ski until the age of 65! As they moved along through life, the activities included their grandchildren. They were always there for the grandkids. She made each new grandchild a special quilt that they will always cherish.



Barb and Don were together until he passed in 2010. He was still in her heart every day after. Barb lived a long, beautiful life of 92 years before she knocked on heaven's door on Monday, October 5, 2020.









