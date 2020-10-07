1/2
Barbara Herschleb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Herschleb

Des Moines - Barb Herschleb was married for 64 loving years to her husband, Don and they spent every minute together and lived happily ever after.

They raised two wonderful daughters and the family enjoyed the week-end camping trips. Upon retirement they loved their home on Lake Ponderosa where they enjoyed boating, waterskiing, swimming and golfing. Barb was able to ski until the age of 65! As they moved along through life, the activities included their grandchildren. They were always there for the grandkids. She made each new grandchild a special quilt that they will always cherish.

Barb and Don were together until he passed in 2010. He was still in her heart every day after. Barb lived a long, beautiful life of 92 years before she knocked on heaven's door on Monday, October 5, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved