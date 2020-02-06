Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
True Bible Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Irvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Irvin


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Irvin Obituary
Barbara Irvin

Barbara Irvin passed away on February 4th, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, February 9th, 2:00 p.m. at True Bible Baptist Church. Burial will follow on Monday, February 10th, at 10:00 a.m at Glendale Cemetery. Barbara leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children, Ronnie (Jamie) Lewis, Teresa (Rod) Bradley, Andrea Lewis, Dennis (Kim) Irvin, Franklin, Jr. (Terri) Irvin, Tony (Donna) Irvin, Michael (Francine) Irvin, and Sheri Irvin; her siblings, Leonard, Phillip, Artie, Melvin, Marvaline, Johnny, Larry, Mary and Donald. Twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -