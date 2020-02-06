|
Barbara Irvin
Barbara Irvin passed away on February 4th, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, February 9th, 2:00 p.m. at True Bible Baptist Church. Burial will follow on Monday, February 10th, at 10:00 a.m at Glendale Cemetery. Barbara leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children, Ronnie (Jamie) Lewis, Teresa (Rod) Bradley, Andrea Lewis, Dennis (Kim) Irvin, Franklin, Jr. (Terri) Irvin, Tony (Donna) Irvin, Michael (Francine) Irvin, and Sheri Irvin; her siblings, Leonard, Phillip, Artie, Melvin, Marvaline, Johnny, Larry, Mary and Donald. Twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020