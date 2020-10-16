Barbara J. BrindleyNorwalk - Barbara Jeanne Brindley, 80, of Norwalk, formerly of Des Moines, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice.Barbara was born March 21, 1940, in Rahway, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Harland Monte and Margaret Eileen (Gobel) Reese. As a child she moved to Des Moines where she grew up and attended Roosevelt High School.Barbara worked as a nursing assistant for Claude H. Koons and Mercy Hospital for over 22 years, retiring in 1987. She married her soulmate Charley A. Brindley on July 10, 1981 in Aspen, CO and together they filled their home in Des Moines with love, laughter and family.Barbara was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served as Deacon and took pride shedding light to others through a multitude of volunteer activities.Barbara is reunited in heaven with her parents, daughter Mindy Manders Deitrick and son David Manders.Barbara is survived by her husband Charles, a son Mark "Chipp" E. Manders, grandchildren, Austin Manders, Dustin (Lindsay) Deitrick, Brindlie Deitrick, Sadie (Keith) Correy, great-grandchildren, Mindy Deitrick, Cloey Deitrick and Davin Deitrick, step-daughter Jodi Jordan, step-sons, Jeff Brindley, Charley Brindley II and Chris Brindley, as well as several step-grandchildren and her beloved cousin Kathy Baker McCloud.Barbara enjoyed spending time with her husband Charley and going to flea markets. They would take trips in their camper every winter to Texas. She really enjoyed writing poetry and drawing portraits. She was a very caring and loving woman who would do anything for anyone. Many people considered her a "Mama." Security, peace and love could unconditionally be found under her wing. She immensely enjoyed being a Deacon at her church and found much fulfillment through helping others. She loved to cook and loved music deeply. Her home was always filled with music and wonderful food. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines 6337 Hickman Rd Des Moines.Please visit Barbara's obituary for a livestream of the graveside beginning at 10:45 a.m.