Barbara J. Fath



Des Moines - Barbara Fath, 89, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Calvin Community. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Thursday, March 7 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and conclude with a rosary at 7 pm. The funeral mass will be at 10:30 am on Friday, March 8 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial following at Glendale Cemetery.



Barbara was born in Osceola to Harry and Mary Thompson, then later moved to Des Moines and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1947. She married Christian Fath on August 7, 1948 and together they raised six children. Barbara was an active member of Holy Trinity Church and School. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her wit and great sense of humor. She was kind-hearted, a wonderful cook and baker, and quick to offer a meal or snack to anyone who stopped by.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chris; brother, Leonard Thompson; son, Robert; and infant daughter, Mary Ann. Survivors include her sister, Teresa Thompson; son, David (Annette) Fath; daughters, Deborah (David) Owen, Susan (Robert) Knudson, Mary (Allan) Kramer, and Lisa (Jeff) Broderick; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Calvin Community Good Samaritan Fund, or Mercy Hospice. Online condolences may be left at caldwellparrish.com. Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary