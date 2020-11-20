1/1
Barbara J. Helton
{ "" }
Barbara J. Helton

Des Moines - Barbara Helton passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Calvin Community and special thank you goes out to the caring staff.

She graduated from North High School and attended Drake University. She owned with her husband Lawrence, Helton's Wedding Photography for 50 years. During that time they took over 4,000 Des Moines area weddings.

She enjoyed playing cards at bridge house, financial club, reading, traveling and politics. Barbara's parents were Chet & Grace Husted and due to illness was raised by her Grandparents Jessie & Chester Howell. She is survived by daughter Diana Davis son Greg (Cheryl) Helton and grandchildren Chris (Tara) Davis Kindra (Kevin) Barber and Kira (Jeremy) Sales her great-grandchildren Justin Davis, Catie Davis and Aiden Barber. She is preceded in death by her brother Jerry Husted.

A private family funeral service will be held. Memorials contributions may be made to Calvin Community, Park Avenue Christian Church or The Free Store.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
