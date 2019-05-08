|
Barbara J. Keylor
Oskaloosa, IA - Barbara Jean Keylor was born December 16, 1944 to Howard and Maxine (Hough) Keylor. She passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Barbara was born in Oskaloosa where she attended school and graduated high school in 1963. She retired from Briggs Corporation. Barbara was an avid Warrior fan.
She is survived by her sister Janet (John) Mann, niece Kathy Mann, and nephew Mike (Erica) Mann.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019