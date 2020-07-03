1/1
Barbara Jean (Allen) Bagby
Barbara Jean (Allen) Bagby

Waukee - Barb, age 73, of Waukee, passed away on June 29, 2020, in The Taylor House with her family at her side. Barb chose not to have a formal service, but to remember her with joyful memories. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.

She is survived by her husband Gary (52 years of marriage), children Michael (Julie) Bagby, Thomas (Michelle) Bagby, Jennifer (Andrew) Taylor, sisters Susan, Joyce, Janet, Joanne, brother Craig, grandchildren Lauren, Olivia, Abigail & Zachary, many cousins, nieces, nephews & friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Chester, Jane & her brother John.

Barb was born March 28, 1947 in Des Moines. She graduated from Urbandale High School in 1965. She made her career at Social Security Administration for 40+ years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin & friend. She enjoyed the holidays, especially dressing up for Halloween. Her 4th of July flag cake, baked beans & delicious treats will be missed. She loved sewing outfits for her grandchildren & to beachcomb the Oregon beaches during her vacations to the PNW.

Memorial donations may be made to Unity Point Home Hospice 11333 Aurora Ave Urbandale, IA 50322.

Barb is now pure love & light. Until we meet again…Peace and Love




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
She was a wonderful human being and a loving caring wife. I will miss her daily but never forget the Happiness and Pride she added to our family. Love you Barbara. ❤
Gary Bagby
Spouse
July 3, 2020
Mom,
Your Earth mission is complete.
I am at peace that you have no more Earthly pain to endure.
I am honored to have cared for you with Michael at home with hospice & then just loved you at the hospice house.
Thank you for helping empower me to live my life fuller each day & be present in every moment.
We will treasure your beautiful baby blankets, sweaters, bonnets, booties, Holiday outfits, Halloween costumes, delicious recipes especially your baked beans, banana bars, pineapple upside down cake, 4th of July flag cake, 7 layer salad, corn casserole & Christmas cookies to name a few. I will think of you daily & cherish my memories with you! I look forward to beachcombing in your honor! Say hi to Grandma & Grandpa Allen, Grandma & Grandpa Bagby, Uncle Johnny, Tally dog, Barney dog, Cali cat, Buster cat, Great Aunt Rosemarie, Great Uncle Delbert & Great Aunt Dorothy to name a few! I hope you & your best gal BJ are living it up in heaven!
Thank you for the beautiful green shooting star streak across the sky early predawn hours as I slept outside under the stars!
You will be with us always in our hearts & souls.
Please help us find our way when our Earthly days end.
You are compete love & light in your spiritual being now!
With Eternal Love,
Your daughter Jennifer
Jennifer
Daughter
