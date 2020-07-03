Barbara Jean (Allen) Bagby



Waukee - Barb, age 73, of Waukee, passed away on June 29, 2020, in The Taylor House with her family at her side. Barb chose not to have a formal service, but to remember her with joyful memories. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.



She is survived by her husband Gary (52 years of marriage), children Michael (Julie) Bagby, Thomas (Michelle) Bagby, Jennifer (Andrew) Taylor, sisters Susan, Joyce, Janet, Joanne, brother Craig, grandchildren Lauren, Olivia, Abigail & Zachary, many cousins, nieces, nephews & friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Chester, Jane & her brother John.



Barb was born March 28, 1947 in Des Moines. She graduated from Urbandale High School in 1965. She made her career at Social Security Administration for 40+ years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin & friend. She enjoyed the holidays, especially dressing up for Halloween. Her 4th of July flag cake, baked beans & delicious treats will be missed. She loved sewing outfits for her grandchildren & to beachcomb the Oregon beaches during her vacations to the PNW.



Memorial donations may be made to Unity Point Home Hospice 11333 Aurora Ave Urbandale, IA 50322.



Barb is now pure love & light. Until we meet again…Peace and Love









