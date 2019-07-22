|
Barbara Jean (Long) Bratland
Bode - Barbara Jean (Long) Bratland, 89 of Bode, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital in Humboldt.
Barb is lovingly remembered by her children, Kathy Kellner of Des Moines, Kenny (Jana) Bratland of Dakota City, Bruce (Jan) Bratland of Livermore, Bev (Keith) Zinnel of Bode, and Cindy (Jerry) DeVlaeminck of Spencer; grandchildren, Ken (Laura) Bratland, Becky (David) Kellner-Ratzlaff, Betsy (Nick) Kellner-Nelson, Kevin (Lindsi) Bratland, Jered (Miranda) Bratland, Barb Kellner, Karl (Mary) Bratland, Nikki (Joel) Babcock, Arnie (Nikki) Zinnel, Melissa (Tyler) Horkey, Andy (Megan) Zinnel, Alex Zinnel, Madison DeVlaeminck, Cori DeVlaeminck, Cole DeVlaeminck, and Morgan Nelson (Honorary Grandchild); great-grandchildren, Bryan, Brayden, Emily, Connor, Brody, Hayden, Tucker, Dylan, Graham, Reid, Drew, Jackson, Collin, Ethan, Breckin, Chase, Brooks, Eli, Emersyn, Emma, Brantley, Jasmyn, Mercedes, Jacob, Kyzer, Lincoln, Mea, Elynn, and Elsie; sister, Marilyn (Don) Lange of Harlan and sister-in-law; Laila Kinseth of Bode. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her parents; granddaughter, Taylor Jean DeVlaeminck; sister, Beverly Joyce Long; and infant brother Richard Earl Long.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July, 22nd both at St. Olaf Lutheran Church In Bode. Burial will be in St. Olaf Cemetery. www.masonlindhart.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 22, 2019