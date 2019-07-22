Services
Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home Ltd
Christina St
Bode, IA 50519
(515) 332-1321
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Olaf Lutheran Church
Bode, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Olaf Lutheran Church
Bode, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bratland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean (Long) Bratland


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean (Long) Bratland Obituary
Barbara Jean (Long) Bratland

Bode - Barbara Jean (Long) Bratland, 89 of Bode, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital in Humboldt.

Barb is lovingly remembered by her children, Kathy Kellner of Des Moines, Kenny (Jana) Bratland of Dakota City, Bruce (Jan) Bratland of Livermore, Bev (Keith) Zinnel of Bode, and Cindy (Jerry) DeVlaeminck of Spencer; grandchildren, Ken (Laura) Bratland, Becky (David) Kellner-Ratzlaff, Betsy (Nick) Kellner-Nelson, Kevin (Lindsi) Bratland, Jered (Miranda) Bratland, Barb Kellner, Karl (Mary) Bratland, Nikki (Joel) Babcock, Arnie (Nikki) Zinnel, Melissa (Tyler) Horkey, Andy (Megan) Zinnel, Alex Zinnel, Madison DeVlaeminck, Cori DeVlaeminck, Cole DeVlaeminck, and Morgan Nelson (Honorary Grandchild); great-grandchildren, Bryan, Brayden, Emily, Connor, Brody, Hayden, Tucker, Dylan, Graham, Reid, Drew, Jackson, Collin, Ethan, Breckin, Chase, Brooks, Eli, Emersyn, Emma, Brantley, Jasmyn, Mercedes, Jacob, Kyzer, Lincoln, Mea, Elynn, and Elsie; sister, Marilyn (Don) Lange of Harlan and sister-in-law; Laila Kinseth of Bode. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her parents; granddaughter, Taylor Jean DeVlaeminck; sister, Beverly Joyce Long; and infant brother Richard Earl Long.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July, 22nd both at St. Olaf Lutheran Church In Bode. Burial will be in St. Olaf Cemetery. www.masonlindhart.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now