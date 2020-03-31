Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Barbara Jean Conrad Obituary
Barbara Jean Conrad

Des Moines - Barbara J. Conrad, 88, passed away at her home on March 30, 2020, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was born February 9, 1932, in Des Moines, to John Hackley and Effie Smith.

Barbara worked for the Saydel School District as a bus driver for many years. She was a devoted member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

Barbara is survived by her children, Darrell (Becky) Conrad, Kathy (Dan) Crees, Eric (Kira) Conrad, Christopher (Joan) Conrad, and Julie (Kevin) McClain; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Sherman Conrad, and her brother, Carl Hackley.

Due to public gatherings being limited to 10 people, visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines with a private graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate her life.

In loving memory of Barbara, memorial contributions may be directed to New Hope United Methodist Church, 4525 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, IA 50310.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
