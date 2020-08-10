Barbara Jean Rominger
Runnells - Barbara Jean Rominger, 90, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was born March 10, 1930 in Blakesburg, IA to Vern and Alma (Doty) Schoech.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St. SW, Altoona. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The family respectfully requests all guests to wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will follow services at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
in loving memory of Barbara.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com