Barbara Johnsen
Ankeny - Barbara Johnsen, 74, passed away at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston due to pancreatic cancer on June 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Ankeny Funeral Home.
Barbara was born to Florence and Paul on July 15, 1945 in Toledo, OH . She had two children, Tracy and Christopher. Barbara was an active member of PEO in Ames after joining in 2010 and very active in her church, Calvary United Methodist Church. She retired from the Iowa Department of Transportation Ames in 2010. She treasured her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Brian) Hostetter; son, Christopher (Jessica) Johnsen; grandchildren, Sam, Jack, Ben, Rowan, and Harper; brother, David (Becky) Mowry.
Memorial contributions for Barbara Johnsen can go to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or Calvary United Methodist Church Food Bank at 1403 24th Street, Ames, Iowa 50010.
Online condolences for Barbara Johnsen can be made at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.