Norwalk - Barbara Joyce Wilson, of Norwalk, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 4, 2020. Born October 8, 1931 in Gerlaw, Illinois, she was the daughter of Pastor Orval Espy and Bertha Opal (Lane) Richardson. Joyce and her family moved to Iowa when she was 13 years old. She graduated from Murray High School. She was united in marriage to M.W. "Jack" Beaman on December 25, 1949. To that union they had three daughters.
Joyce enjoyed being with her family, reading, cooking and spending time outdoors. She loved music, had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing harmony and barbershop music. She loved people and God's creatures. A recent quote by Joyce: "All animals fascinate me. The intelligence and heart of the elephant has intrigued me since I was a child. I had a horse as a young girl and into my teenage years. I rode bareback and loved it. I'm happy to see my girls riding and loving their horses. Penny, my cat is my best buddy now."
She was employed by the State of Iowa, and Des Moines Area Religious Council.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, O.E. and Bertha Richardson, husband Jack Beaman, husband Lester Wilson, her brother Casey, sister Elaine and sons-in-law Chuck Hoffa and Bruce Kuehl.
She is survived by her children: Jackie Kuehl of Urbandale, Cindy Hamilton (Monte) of Indianola, and Jodi Beaman of Des Moines; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, all residing in Iowa. The family sends a special thanks to the staff at Johnston Hospice House for their special care of our loved one.
A private family service will be held Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Waukee Christian Church, 29043 T Avenue, Waukee, IA, followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. Arrangements are by Iles Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.IlesCares.com
