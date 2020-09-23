1/1
Barbara Kelley
{ "" }
Barbara Kelley

Carlisle - Barbara Elaine Blakey Kelley passed away on September 22, 2020 at her home in Carlisle, Iowa surrounded by family. A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5-7pm at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. Funeral services will take place Saturday, September 26 at 11:00am at Corydon United Methodist Church in Corydon, Iowa. The family will be present at 10:00am prior to the service. Interment will take place at Corydon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Corydon or Carlisle United Methodist Churches, Prairie Trails Museum in Corydon or Every Step Hospice in Des Moines




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Corydon United Methodist Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Corydon United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
