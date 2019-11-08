Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Barbara Lander Sumers


1947 - 2019
Barbara Lander Sumers Obituary
Barbara Lander Sumers

Des Moines, Iowa - Barbara Lander Sumers, age 72, passed away surrounded by family and friends on November 7, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice. She was the daughter of Merlin and Mable Lander born on October 13, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Barbara enjoyed needlepoint, bowling and playing cards. Most importantly, she treasured time spent with her family.

She is survived by her three daughters "The Three T's", Tracy Gordon, Tamara Sumers and Teresa Sumers-Gordon; grandchildren, Justin, Joey, Lacee, Clint, Stephanie and Zach; great-grandchild, CJ; brother, Alan (Donna) Lander; father of her children, Nathan Sumers.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am, with funeral service to begin at 11 am, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Inurnment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Barbara.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
