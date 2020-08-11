Barbara Lynne "Bobbie" Henderson
Des Moines - Barbara Lynne Henderson, age 63, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in Des Moines.
Bobbie was born December 29, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa to Earl and Grace (Lint) Bresley. She loved all kids and was "Grandma Bobbie" to everyone. Bobbie was called Mom by most of the past and present employees at Tom's. Thursday was margarita night at Pueblo Viejo with dinner. Bobbie enjoyed crocheting and playing Sorry. She was a sun goddess and loved being out in the sun and relaxing in the pool. Some of her favorite memories were made in Florida where she could enjoy the ocean. She took great pride in her home and always kept her house and van spotless and liked working in her yard. Above all, family was most important to her and her grandchildren were her world.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Henderson, Sr.; children, Chris Henderson (Megan), Robert Henderson, Jr. (Tiffany), Dan Henderson (Julie), Rob Henderson, Sr., and Christine Stratton (Bill Halterman); grandchildren, Robbie Henderson, Jr., Jake Darby, Josh Darby, Derreck Stratton, Amanda Stratton, Ashley Whitehill (Zach), Trentyn Baudler, Caidyn Henderson, Kinsley Henderson, and Stephanie Cozad; eight great-grandchildren with one due in January; siblings, Carol Agee (Benny), Sherry McNeeley, Larry Bresley, Mark Bresley, Earl Bresley (Suzanne), Mike Bresley, and James Bresley (Kim); brother-in-law, Everett Henderson (Twila); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines and will conclude with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Family will greet guests two hours prior to the funeral starting at 11:30 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.