1/2
Barbara Lynne "Bobbie" Henderson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Lynne "Bobbie" Henderson

Des Moines - Barbara Lynne Henderson, age 63, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in Des Moines.

Bobbie was born December 29, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa to Earl and Grace (Lint) Bresley. She loved all kids and was "Grandma Bobbie" to everyone. Bobbie was called Mom by most of the past and present employees at Tom's. Thursday was margarita night at Pueblo Viejo with dinner. Bobbie enjoyed crocheting and playing Sorry. She was a sun goddess and loved being out in the sun and relaxing in the pool. Some of her favorite memories were made in Florida where she could enjoy the ocean. She took great pride in her home and always kept her house and van spotless and liked working in her yard. Above all, family was most important to her and her grandchildren were her world.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Henderson, Sr.; children, Chris Henderson (Megan), Robert Henderson, Jr. (Tiffany), Dan Henderson (Julie), Rob Henderson, Sr., and Christine Stratton (Bill Halterman); grandchildren, Robbie Henderson, Jr., Jake Darby, Josh Darby, Derreck Stratton, Amanda Stratton, Ashley Whitehill (Zach), Trentyn Baudler, Caidyn Henderson, Kinsley Henderson, and Stephanie Cozad; eight great-grandchildren with one due in January; siblings, Carol Agee (Benny), Sherry McNeeley, Larry Bresley, Mark Bresley, Earl Bresley (Suzanne), Mike Bresley, and James Bresley (Kim); brother-in-law, Everett Henderson (Twila); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines and will conclude with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Family will greet guests two hours prior to the funeral starting at 11:30 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:30 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Burial
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton’s Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved