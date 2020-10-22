Barbara McCulley



Brooklyn - Barbara Marie Kudart McCulley, 85, of Brooklyn passed away on October 19, 2020 at Brooklyn Community Estates. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at the St. John's Lutheran Church rural Victor. Burial will be held in the Sixteen Cemetery near Thornburg. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 beginning at noon with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Holland Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Brooklyn Community Estates, St. John's Lutheran Church or the BGM Scholarship Fund.



Barbara Marie Kudart McCulley was born April 19, 1935 in What Cheer, Iowa, to Theodore Kudart and Helen Acord Kudart Carver. Barbara was raised by her mother, Helen, and her step-father Lovell Carver and was the eldest of five children. She graduated from What Cheer High School in 1952.



On September 4, 1954, Barbara was united in marriage to Harlan McCulley at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Deep River, Iowa. Harlan and Barbara made their home in rural Brooklyn until Harlan's passing in 1998 at which time she moved to Brooklyn. She was a resident of Brooklyn Community Estates the last few years.



Barbara's calling in life was to be a mother and one could ask for no better. As a homemaker, Barbara dedicated her life to her husband and raising their six boys. From Cub Scouts to little league baseball, she ensured her sons were active and stayed out of trouble making valuable use of a hair brush. She raised a huge garden every year and spent the summer canning. She was an awesome cook and enjoyed baking, with her pies and dinner rolls loved by all. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed John Wayne movies and collecting swan figurines.



Later in life, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting, cutting quilt blocks from any material that she could find.



Barbara is survived by her six sons; Kenneth (Gayle) of Barnes City, James (Valerie) of Barnes City, Randall (Kathy) of Brooklyn, Andrew (Anne) of Brooklyn, John (Jane) of Guernsey and Tim (Brenda) of Urbandale; 17 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren; one brother, Ted (Marna) Kudart of Montezuma, two sisters, Carolyn (Robert) Brennan of Deep River and Patricia (the late Richard) Icenbice of Deep River.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, her parents and a brother, Ronald Carver and a grandson, Matthew McCulley.









