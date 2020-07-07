Barbara O'Malia
Urbandale - Barbara Jane (Crowell) O'Malia, 93, passed away July 5, 2020 at MercyOne West Medical Center, West Des Moines, Iowa.
Barbara was born March 8, 1927 in Spirit Lake, Iowa to Ruth and Rev. Clark Crowell, and was the youngest of five children. She was united in marriage to Jerry O'Malia on June 14, 1949 and they had four children, Michael, Greg, Kevin and Kerry.
Barbara's family was everything to her. She especially enjoyed family vacations at the lake. She would be the first one in the water, no matter how cold the water was. In more recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her friends in her birthday group.
Barbara is survived by sons, Michael (Mary), Greg (Joanne) and Kevin (Kelly); daughter, Kerry (Mike); eight grandchildren, Meredith, Marcie, Dylan, Keaton, Ashley, Mark, Jerrad and Brenden; one great grandson, Brayden Michael; three great granddaughters, Skylar, Isabella and Alexandria; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Oswood and Sharon Noble.
Funeral services will be 11am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. Please visit Barbara's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
for online condolences and a link (just prior to the service) to view the funeral service via live stream. Memorial contributions can be made to the estate of Barbara O'Malia.