1/1
Barbara O'Malia
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara O'Malia

Urbandale - Barbara Jane (Crowell) O'Malia, 93, passed away July 5, 2020 at MercyOne West Medical Center, West Des Moines, Iowa.

Barbara was born March 8, 1927 in Spirit Lake, Iowa to Ruth and Rev. Clark Crowell, and was the youngest of five children. She was united in marriage to Jerry O'Malia on June 14, 1949 and they had four children, Michael, Greg, Kevin and Kerry.

Barbara's family was everything to her. She especially enjoyed family vacations at the lake. She would be the first one in the water, no matter how cold the water was. In more recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her friends in her birthday group.

Barbara is survived by sons, Michael (Mary), Greg (Joanne) and Kevin (Kelly); daughter, Kerry (Mike); eight grandchildren, Meredith, Marcie, Dylan, Keaton, Ashley, Mark, Jerrad and Brenden; one great grandson, Brayden Michael; three great granddaughters, Skylar, Isabella and Alexandria; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Oswood and Sharon Noble.

Funeral services will be 11am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. Please visit Barbara's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com for online condolences and a link (just prior to the service) to view the funeral service via live stream. Memorial contributions can be made to the estate of Barbara O'Malia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barbara's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved