Barbara Parkey
Des Moines - Mrs. Barbara Parkey passed away March 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, March 19th at Henderson's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Glendale.
Barbara is survived by her children Kenneth Parkey Jr and Debra (Fred) Claytor; her sister, Gloria (Robert) Wilson; brother, Sylvester (Mary) McCracken and aunt, Margaret May.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 am until the hour of service.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019