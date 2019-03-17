Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Barbara Parkey Obituary
Barbara Parkey

Des Moines - Mrs. Barbara Parkey passed away March 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, March 19th at Henderson's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Glendale.

Barbara is survived by her children Kenneth Parkey Jr and Debra (Fred) Claytor; her sister, Gloria (Robert) Wilson; brother, Sylvester (Mary) McCracken and aunt, Margaret May.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 am until the hour of service.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
