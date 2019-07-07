Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel
Barbara R. Kosec


1929 - 2019
Barbara R. Kosec Obituary
Barbara R. Kosec

Pleasant Hill - Barbara Kosec, 90, died on July 3, 2019 in Des Moines. Her life will be celebrated from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13 concluding with a 3 p.m. prayer service all at Iles Grandview Park Chapel.

Those left to cherish Barbara's memory include her six children, Nancy (Howard) Evans of Des Moines, Janet Barker of Lansing, MI, Lynn Sherwood (Dave) Lavender of Des Moines, Laurie (John) Cowell of Des Moines, Michael (Judy) Kosec of Rifle, CO and Susan Kosec of Grand Junction, CO; niece, Kim (Bob) Solheid of Lake City, MN; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; other Kosec family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Kosec; and sister, Donna Brown.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. An expanded obituary may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019
