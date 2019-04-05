|
|
Barbara Riebe
Knoxville, Iowa - Barbara J. Riebe passed away April 1, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Barbara Jean Van Deventer was born on December 16, 1936 in Dry Fork, W.V. to Jason and Daisy Van Deventer. She graduated from Waukee High School in 1954 and worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Des Moines for 30 years. On December 17, 1978 she married William Riebe in Newton, where they resided until they moved to Davenport for 34 years. In 2018, they moved to Homestead Assisted Living in Knoxville, IA. Barbara was a big University of Iowa football and basketball fan. West Virginia and Waukee have always held special places in her heart.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William of 41 years; sister, Cora (Doran) Van Rheenen of Pleasantville; sister, Ruth (Dwight) Johnston of Knoxville; brother, Ken (Geri) Van Deventer of Urbandale; sister-in-law, Sue (Mike) Miller of Omaha, NE; niece, Kim (Mark) Dickinson of Stamford, CT; niece, Chris (Jonathan) Richards of Lakeland, TN; two great nephews, Cole and Cade Richards; along with other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Robert Riebe.
Graveside services will be held at the Waukee Cemetery on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 5, 2019