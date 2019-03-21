|
Barbara Skay Ostling
Iowa City, Iowa - Barbara Skay Ostling, 82, formerly of Iowa City, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Bondurant following an extended illness.
Graveside Services will be Friday, March 22 at 3 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. IA. 52240. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .
Barb was born July 3, 1936 in Iowa City, the daughter of Leonard and Edith Peer Curtis. On July 16, 1983 Barb married Ronald Ostling in Iowa City.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; her children, Tim Skay (Sherri),Jayme Skay (Kami), Mary Forbes (Scott) and her grandchildren, Courtney, John, Kiley, Mackenzie, James, Kaici, Isabella, Stephanie, Jacob and Lexi; Ron's children, Keith Ostling and Mark Signs and grandchildren, Jessica and Garrett; seven great grandchildren.; and her half-sister, Mary Wagner.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her sons, John, Todd and Curtis.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 21, 2019