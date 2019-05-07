|
Barbara Van Horn
Ankeny - Barbara Jean Van Horn passed onto her after-life on May 4, 2019.
Barbara was born on November 30, 1939, in Charter Oak, Iowa. She was the daughter of Raymond and Helen Wiegel. She grew up on the farm and attended school in Charter Oak.
Barbara moved to Ankeny in 1968 and lived in her home for the next 50 years. In 1981, she married Robert "Jake" Van Horn. They shared 38 years of marriage.
Those who knew her will always remember her laughter, her gift of gab, and her heart of gold. Barb and Jake enjoyed their families, traveling and the cabin in Missouri.
Barbara worked for Northwestern Bell for 20 years. She was very proud of those years and made many wonderful friendships.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Jeff Schwarz (Susan) in Portland, OR; three step-children, Laura Van Horn and Faith Johnson in Des Moines, and Rick Van Horn (Debbie) in San Diego; her grandchildren, Kelsey Jones (Nathan) in Ankeny and Christopher Van Horn (Sue) in San Diego; great-granddaughters, Ruby and Ivy; as well as other loving family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Janet Moore.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Oralabor Cemetery in Ankeny.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Barbara.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Iowa Methodist and The Bridges at Ankeny for the compassionate care Barbara received.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 7, 2019